ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday the flames the Narendra Modi government triggered in India occupied Jammu and Kashmir are engulfing the entire neighbouring country.

Speaking at a consultative meeting of Pakistan’s former foreign secretaries in Islamabad, he said the occupied region has been reeling from an unprecedented curfew and communication blackout for the past 144 days.

“The Modi government’s Hinduveta mindset has divided India as those supporting a secular India are protesting against the country’s new citizenship law,” he said, adding, “The fire the Modi government lit in Kashmir is spreading across the entire of India.”

FM Qureshi said India has been resorting to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control to distract attention from ongoing protests against the country’s discriminatory citizenship law.

READ ALSO: ‘Wake up before RSS commits genocide of Muslims,’ PM Imran forewarns

The Pakistan Army and every child of the motherland are determined for the defence of the country, Shah Mahmood said. He added Pakistan has been exposing Indian brutalities at every international forum.

The meeting discussed Indian aggression in Kashmir and overall situation in the region.

The foreign minister apprised the participants of a recent letter he wrote to the UN Security Council chief.

It was decided to continue with consultations on foreign affairs in future.

