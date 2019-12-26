Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘Wake up before RSS commits genocide of Muslims,’ PM Imran forewarns

PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again urged the international community to wake up before the Modi-led Indian government commits genocide of Muslims in India, ARY News reported.

The PM Imran took to twitter saying “World should wakeup before RSS on the move leads to the genocide of Muslims that will dwarf other genocide.”

“Whenever militias like Hitler’s Brown Shirts or RSS are formed, based upon hatred of a certain community, it always ends in genocide,” he continued.

Meanwhile, people in India from different segments of society are continuing their protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).  Leading personalities from the creative world along with students gathered at the playground in Assam to raise their voice against CAA.

Read More: Modi using LoC to divert attention from CAB protests: PM Imran Khan

Protest against the discriminatory law witnessed in different districts of Assam.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Bilawal Bhutto expresses anger over removal of 800,000 names from BISP database

International

Two Indian Army soldiers die, five injured during training

Pakistan

India’s actions against minorities to lead to its balkanisation: AJK president…

Pakistan

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to continue consultations on regional issues


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close