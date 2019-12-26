‘Wake up before RSS commits genocide of Muslims,’ PM Imran forewarns

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again urged the international community to wake up before the Modi-led Indian government commits genocide of Muslims in India, ARY News reported.

The PM Imran took to twitter saying “World should wakeup before RSS on the move leads to the genocide of Muslims that will dwarf other genocide.”

“Whenever militias like Hitler’s Brown Shirts or RSS are formed, based upon hatred of a certain community, it always ends in genocide,” he continued.

The int community should wake up before RSS on the move leads to genocide of Muslims that will dwarf other genocides. Whenever militias like Hitler’s Brown Shirts or RSS are formed, based upon hatred of a certain community, it always ends in genocide. https://t.co/bnxJknIbO6 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 26, 2019

Meanwhile, people in India from different segments of society are continuing their protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Leading personalities from the creative world along with students gathered at the playground in Assam to raise their voice against CAA.

Protest against the discriminatory law witnessed in different districts of Assam.

