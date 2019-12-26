JHELUM: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday once again warned that the Modi-led Indian government can carry out false flag operation in Azad Kashmir to divert attention from the current protests against Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), ARY News reported.

“Narendra Modi is using Line of Control (LoC) and Azad Jammu Kashmir as a flashpoint to divert attention from current CAB protests,” said PM Imran while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of Jalalpur Canal at Pind Dadan Khan.



The prime minister said that he had informed Army Chief Gen Bajwa about possible Indian tactics across the border, adding that COAs Bajwa had assured him that Pak Army is fully prepared to thwart any Indian aggression.

PM Imran said that Modi can do anything to divert world attention from the Occupied Kashmir, where 8 million people have been under siege for about five months. He said that Modi is committing atrocities not only against Muslims but other religious minorities as well.

“The discriminatory law imposed by the Modi government is affecting Muslims as well as other people. People of India including Hindus will stand against Modi,” he added.

PM Khan said that 2019 was the year of stability and the incumbent has stabilized the economy this year. He said the upcoming year 2020 will be a year of progress and job opportunities.

He congratulated the people of Jhelum, Khushab, and Pind Dadan Khan for having the Jalalpur Canal. He said the project will irrigate about 1,72,000 acres of land and provide drinking water to the people of this area.

PM said this project should have been started some 120 years before, which unfortunately, could not materialize. While urging the people to stand by him to defeat corrupt mafia, PM Khan said that no country can make progress without the elimination of corruption.

Earlier, while speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that 170 kilometers long Jalalpur Canal will irrigate 1,72,000 acres of land and provide 40 cusecs clean drinking water to the people of this area. He said there will be 72 structures and 18 flood channels on this project.

The chief minister said that Dina-Mangla Road is near completion, while a Panagah will soon be constructed in Jehlum. He said 276 development projects are being completed in Jehlum at a cost of eight billion rupees.

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, while welcoming the Prime Minister, said that the people of Jehlum are strong supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and their problems should be addressed on priority basis.

