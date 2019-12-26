‘Modi-led Indian govt risking regional peace by LoC violations’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has strongly condemned unprovoked firing along the Line of Control by Indian troops, saying that Modi-led government is risking regional peace by increasing LoC violations, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said India is committing violations of the ceasefire line in order to divert world’s attention from strong reaction across the globe against the controversial citizenship bill. He added the Indian nation has completely rejected radical thoughts of the Narendra Modi government.

He demanded the international community to take notice of India’s warmongering agenda.

The foreign minister paid rich tribute to the martyred soldiers of Pakistan Army. He said that whole nation is proud of the sacrifices rendered by personnel of armed forces and paying salute to their bravery and courage. The nation is standing firm side-by-side with its armed forces, he added.

Earlier in the day, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the restive Line of Control (LoC) in the Dewa sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The director-general of the military’s media wing in a Twitter statement said Indian ceasefire violations continued along the frontier over the last 36 hours.

“Responding to CFVs, in Haji Pir Sector Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post killing 3 Indian soldiers including a Subedar, few injured too,” the DG ISPR said.

“In Dewa Sector Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan of Pak Army embraced Shahadat,” he added.

Indian CFVs along LOC during the last 36 hours. Responding to CFVs, in Haji Pir Sector Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post killing 3 Indian soldiers including a Subedar, few injured too. In Dewa Sector Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan of Pak Army embraced Shahadat. pic.twitter.com/yFuBqPgFVv — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 26, 2019

