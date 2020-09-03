Rains, flash floods kill 30 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: PDMA

PESHAWAR: At least 30 people were and 38 injured in different rain-related incidents during recent floods and heavy rainfall in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a report by Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at least 20 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been affected by during recent spell of heavy rains and floods.

The report stated that around 15 houses were completely destroyed while 118 houses were partially damaged across the province.

Rescue operation is underway in rain and flood-affected areas while efforts are also been made to reopen all the blocked roads for traffic, said the PDMA.

People have been asked to contact PDMA on its helpline 1700 in case of any emergency.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert about heavy rains in different parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

Read More: New spell of rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa likely from tomorrow

The rains can trigger flash floods and land sliding in hilly areas, said the PDMA in its advisory.

According to PDMA, “Monsoon currents from Bay of Bangal are likely to reach upper parts of the country during next 12 to18 hours. A westerly wave is also present over northwestern parts of the country.”

Comments

comments