New spell of rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa likely from tomorrow

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert about heavy rains with thunderstorm in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Thursday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

The alert, addressed to all district administrations in the province, has advised to remain alert in view of a forecast of the met office about heavy rainfall with thunderstorm. The administration officials have also been advised to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid losses and damage to property.

According to PDMA, “Monsoon currents from Bay of Bangal are likely to reach upper parts of the country during next 12 to18 hours. A westerly wave is also present over northwestern parts of the country.”

Mainly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province however more rains with wind-thunderstorm are expected at scattered places in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Malakand, Swat, Chitral, Bajaur, Nowshera, Peshawar and other districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

Read More: Flash floods kill 18 people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Earlier today, at least 18 people had died in rain-related incidents and several others injured in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as heavy rainfall continued in the province on Wednesday.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), four houses had completely destroyed while 46 houses had been partially damaged as a result of heavy rains and floods in the province.

Four persons, including a woman, had been washed away by flash floods in Swat.

