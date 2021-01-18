Several flights cancelled, delayed due to heavy fog at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Dense fog has badly disrupted flight operations at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the sources, the thick fog has affected the schedule of various domestic and international flights at the airport.

The cancelled flights include Madina-bound flight number 9747 and Karachi-bound flight PK-307. The PK-9747 flight of PIA will now leave for Madina from Lahore airport tomorrow at 8:00 am.

Furthermore, the M3 motorway has been closed for traffic after a dense smog has laid siege on it rendering it too hazardous for motorists.

The dual carriageway of M3 starting Lahore has been shut until Darkhana, the motorway authority officials said today.

According to the motorway authority, the visibility has been limited to 50 meters in different parts of the province as well as they highly advise motorists to drive with fog lights on.

The advisory issued today tells people to avoid unnecessary travel and in case of necessity, maintain a reasonable distance from the next car to avoid untoward situation.

