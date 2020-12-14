Several flights delayed due to foggy conditions in Karachi, Lahore

KARACHI/LAHORE: Several flights at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport and Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport were delayed due to foggy conditions in both cities, ARY News reported on Monday.

At Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, a flight ER-540 of a private airline to Quetta was delayed for five hours and rescheduled to fly at 1:00 pm today. Another flight, ER-502, of a private airline to Lahore took off from the airport at 9:00 am after the one-hour delay.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, PK-302, delayed for an hour which was going to depart for Lahore. PIA’s flight to Islamabad, PK-300, was delayed for 45 minutes and another flight of a private airline to Jeddah, SV-707 was delayed for 1.5 hours.

Read: Fog causes traffic suspension at motorways in Punjab and Sindh

At Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, four flights have been cancelled and 10 others were delayed due to dense fog and technical issues.

An Airblue flight, 416, was delayed which was scheduled to depart for Dubai. A PIA flight 306 from Karachi to Lahore was cancelled. The national carrier’s flight number 302 was rescheduled to 11:00 pm to transport passengers from Karachi to Lahore.

A Lahore-bound flight from Istanbul, 714, will arrive at Allama Iqbal International Airport after being delayed. Moreover, several other flights from Dubai to Lahore were delayed.

Another flight of PIA, 303, was delayed till 12:00 noon to depart for Karachi from Lahore airport.

Comments

comments