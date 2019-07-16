Flour mills withdraw countrywide strike call

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Flour Mills Association (APFMA) on Tuesday withdrew countrywide strike call after the elimination of 17 percent Sales Tax (GST) by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on various products of wheat, ARY News reported.

The notification of 17 percent GST elimination on the wheat brain has been issued by FBR in this regard.

Earlier APFMA has announced to observe countrywide strike on July 17 (Wednesday) against the imposition of 17 percent sales tax (ST) on various products of wheat.

“The Millers association will halt the supply of flour to all mills on Wednesday,” said Chairman All Pakistan Flour Mills Association.

Flour mills chairman said that government has imposed |Sales Tax on the wheat brain due which the price of per bag flour will go up by Rs40.

Read More: Millers increase flour price by Rs550 per 80kg bag

“The GST on the wheat brain will make our businesses unviable that’s why we have decided to go on strike against all these steps taken by the government in the budget for 2019-20,” he added.

Earlier on June 10, Lahore Flour Mills Association announced to increase the price of 80-kilogram flour bag by Rs550.

According to details, the mills association increased flour prices after withdrawn of General Sales Tax (GST) exemption on flour bags.

“The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has withdrawn General Sales Tax (GST) exemption on flour bags weighing more than 20 kilograms as a result of which a GST of 17 percent will now be imposed on the 80kg flour bag,” said a statement by flour mills association.

Comments

comments