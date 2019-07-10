Millers increase flour price by Rs550 per 80kg bag

LAHORE: The Flour Mills Association on Wednesday announced to increase the price of 80-kilogram flour bag by Rs550, ARY News reported.

According to details, the mills association increased flour prices after withdrawn of General Sales Tax (GST) exemption on flour bags.

” The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has withdrawn General Sales Tax (GST) exemption on flour bags weighing more than 20 kilograms as a result of which a GST of 17 percent will now be imposed on the 80kg flour bag,” said a statement by flour mills association.

Flour bags weighing up to 20 kilograms will remain exempted from GST while the price of fine flour bag has increased by Rs700.

