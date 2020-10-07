Flour prices in Karachi hiked up twice in a week

KARACHI: The prices of flour in Karachi have been increased twice in a week, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, flour no 2.5 is being sold at Rs59 in Karachi after a surge of Rs2 per kg in the city.

On the other hand, President Flour Mills Association Chaudhry Aamir Abdullah has said that the provincial government had procured 1.2million metric tons of wheat, but not providing to the flour mills.

He added that flour price can be decreased by Rs5 to 6 per kg with the cooperation of Sindh government.

On August 31, Sindh Food Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal had announced that flour mills on the department’s roster would be provided wheat stocks on subsidized rates soon.

Read more: Prices witness sharp decline as imported wheat to reach Karachi tomorrow

Hari Ram Kishori Lal had said that the department has sufficient reserves of wheat and the flour companies and millers present on the roster would get the stocks on discounted rates.

He had said after dispatch of stocked wheat on subsidized rates, the consumers and the traders would face no shortage in procuring it.

Comments

comments