FM draws OIC’s attention to ‘vilification’ of Muslims in India over virus outbreak

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written a letter to the Ogranisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) secretary general and member states drawing their attention to the vilification of Muslims in India.

He stated in the letter that the Muslims are being blamed for the coronavirus outbreak in the neighbouring country. They are being subjected to character-assassination and described as “human bombs,” he lamented.

The foreign minister said social media platforms are also awash with Islamophobic posts.

Holding the Muslims responsible for the spread of the coronavirus is highly dangerous, he cautioned, adding that the Hindutva extremist ideology’s long-term repercussions spell peril for the region.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan welcomes the OIC’s statement condemning India’s antipathy towards Muslims, calling for the organisation to raise the issue at all international forums.

Separately, in a tweet, the FM said: “The extremist state in India has created & executed a campaign of Islamophobia, vilifying Muslims. I have written to Sec Gen @OIC_OCI and all FMs of member states to unite in global condemnation of these inhuman attacks. We cannot stand by and let another Gujarat happen #COVID19.

Earlier, the Foreign Office had expressed deep concerns over the discriminatory and anti-Muslim policies and practices of the RSS inspired Indian government.

Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui regretted that these policies persist regardless of the challenge posed by COVID-19 pandemic. She pointed out that a systematic campaign is unfortunately underway in India to demonize Muslims who face increased exclusion as well as threat of mob violence.

