FO summons Indian Charge d’Affaires, strongest protest registered on LoC violations

ISLAMABAD: Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri of Pakistan Foreign Office, to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) earlier in the day, ARY News reported on Monday.

The ceasefire violation occurring in Jandrot and Khuiratta Sector resulted in martyrdom and serious injuries to innocent civilians.

An official statement by the foreign office after the fact stated that due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Jandrot sector, an innocent lady, Yasmeen Sheraz w/o Sheraz, 36 years old, r/o Red village, embraced shahadat. Whereas, an innocent girl, Ateba Zaher d/o Zaher Ahmed, 9 years old, r/o Mohra Chattar village, sustained serious injuries in Khuiratta Sector.

The statement further read that the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 882 ceasefire violations.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the DG (SA & SAARC) underscored that such senseless acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiate the tense atmosphere along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

He added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The DG (SA & SAARC) called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

He also urged the Indian side to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

