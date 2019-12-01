FM Qureshi arrives in Colombo on two-day visit

COLOMBO: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has arrived in Sri Lanka on a two-day official visit, ARY News reported.

During the two-day visit, the foreign minister will call on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and felicitate the new leadership.

FM Qureshi will have separate meetings with his newly-appointed Sri Lankan counterpart, Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The two sides will exchange views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and matters pertaining to regional and international issues.

Earlier, on Nov 19, Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephoned the newly-elected President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa to felicitate him on his election as the 7th President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

During the telephonic conversation, he extended a cordial invitation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan, which he accepted.

PM Khan had said the election reflected the trust reposed by the Sri Lankan people in the leadership and vision of President Rajapaksa.

It may be added that Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoy close, cordial ties based on mutual trust and understanding. The bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields including political, trade, commercial, defence, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges.

High-level visits are a regular feature of Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations.

