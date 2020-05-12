Bilawal Bhutto’s insinuations against me baseless, wishful: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday clarified his position on the claims made by chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in yesterday’s assembly session, ARY News reported.

FM Qureshi said that Bilawal Bhutto’s national assembly talk with regards to him was based on unsubstantiated claims and emotional verbiage.

FM Qureshi said that Bilawal Bhutto should snap out of fool’s paradise, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s position in Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is as strong as it was on day one.

The foreign minister said that he failed to grasp the reasoning behind Bilawal Bhutto’s claims about him and his actions.

He also said that Bilwal Bhutto should know better that the reason for my departure from Pakistan People’s Party were based on and around the Raymond Davis case.

Yesterday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and member National Assembly addressing a coronavirus specific assembly session levied serious blames on the federal government while stressing unity within the ranks to tackle the menace.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the worst affected by coronavirus among all the provinces, claiming that the province was testing the least number of people for coronavirus while the ratio of deaths against the tests is extremely worrying.

