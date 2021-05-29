FM Qureshi discusses ‘diverse, deep cooperation’ with Iraqi counterpart

BAGHDAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is in Baghdad on a three-day official visit, held Saturday delegation level talks with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

During the talks, the two reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, according to Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri.

He said the foreign ministers of the two countries reaffirmed the long-standing and friendly ties rooted in shared faith, values and culture, and expressed the desire to further augment bilateral relations.

They also discussed cooperation in multilateral organisations, particularly the United Nations and its subsidiary UN Human Rights Council as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), he said.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan desired to forge closer partnership in key multilateral organisations for strengthening mutual support and promoting perspectives shared by the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, the foreign minister said: “Pleased to be in Iraq and to have met with Foreign Minister @Fuad_Hussein1 to discuss greater bilateral cooperation. Indeed we discussed the translating of goodwill between [the two countries] into more diverse and deep cooperation across sectors, esp trade, economic, defence and education..”

I shared with FM @Fuad_Hussein1 Pakistan’s principal focus on #EconomicDiplomacy and our desire to strengthen this footprint with #Iraq.

We also discussed working closely together across multilateral orgs, in particular the @UN & its subsidiary organizations, and @OIC_OCI . https://t.co/LcobokdSF9 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 29, 2021

Comments

comments