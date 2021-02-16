CAIRO: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Tuesday the Egyptian companies can benefit and earn profits by investing in the many sectors in which Pakistan has offered ample opportunities for investment, ARY News reported.

Sectors, including the construction of houses, energy, and health have been open for foreign investments, said FM Qureshi as a delegation of distinguished Egyptian businessmen and entrepreneurs called on him on his two-day Egypt visit.

He enlightened the delegation over the incumbent Pakistani government’s ‘business-friendly’ policies and the incentives being offered to the foreign investors.

He said that Pakistan’s improved rating in terms of ease-of-doing-business at the international level depicted full confidence of the international community in the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his leadership.

The brotherly relations between Pakistan and Egypt can materialize into strong bilateral ties supported by trade and investments as we explore our potential.

Yesterday it was reported that the foreign minister left for Egypt on a two-day visit on the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart.

In a video message before his departure, the foreign minister said there are vast opportunities for economic cooperation between the two countries. He said he will hold talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

FM Qureshi noted that Egypt is an important country of Muslim Ummah and is called the gateway to Africa. Promoting trade relations with Africa is a priority of the government, he added.

