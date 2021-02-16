ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday left for Egypt on a two-day visit on the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart.

In a video message before his departure, the foreign minister said there are vast opportunities of economic cooperation between the two countries. He said he will hold talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

FM Qureshi noted that Egypt is an important country of Muslim Ummah and is called the gateway to Africa. Promoting trade relations with Africa is a priority of the government, he added.

Also Read: Sheikh Rasheed coaxes Egyptian ambassador for investment in railways

He said during his stay in Egypt, he also intends to visit Jamia Al Azhar and our desire is to take advantage from their experiences in the field of education. He said he will also meet the business community in Egypt.

During his visit, according to the Foreign Office, FM Qureshi will hold detailed consultations with his Egyptian counterpart and call on other dignitaries. He will also interact with leading Egyptian businessmen and members of the Pakistani community.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the foreign minister’s visit is taking place against the backdrop of meetings between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi; first, on the sidelines of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Makkah Summit in 2019, and then on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York in 2019.

Also Read: Egypt’s envoy calls on COAS, discusses bilateral ties

During these meetings, he detailed, the two leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and enhance high-level exchanges. Last year, the prime minister also had a telephonic conversation with the Egyptian president regarding his ‘Global Initiative on Debt Relief’ for developing countries, which was supported by Egypt.

Comments

comments