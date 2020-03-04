FM Qureshi apprises EU envoy about rights violation in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: European Union (EU) Envoy in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Wednesday met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

Matters pertaining to trade and political cooperation between Pakistan and the European Union were discussed in the meeting, reported Radio Pakistan.

The foreign minister highlighted grave human rights violations by Indian army in occupied Kashmir.

He also apprised the EU ambassador about the Indian government’s discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act. The EU Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s strong commitment regarding action plan of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

She also assured to provide technical facilities to Pakistan in this regard.

On Tuesday, expressing deep concerns over ongoing carnage of minorities, especially the Muslims, in India, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene an extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers over the issue.

Addressing a joint press conference along with OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef M. Al Dobeay, FM Qureshi had said that the Indian actions posed threat to regional peace and stability.

