FM Qureshi, Iranian FM discuss regional security situation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday telephoned his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif to discuss the Middle East situation following Soleimani’s killing, ARY News reported.

According to sources, matters pertaining to peace and security in the region were discussed.

Tensions are rising between United States and Iran after Soleimani, the architect of Tehran’s overseas clandestine and military operations as head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, was killed on Friday in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

Meanwhile, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Sunday said Pakistan will not become part of any process that disturbs the peace in the region.

While talking exclusively to ARY News, the military spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor said the regional scenario has changed after the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) had given its statement over the incident.

The spokesperson clarified that the country will not become part of any process that will disturb the peace of the region. He added Pakistan desires regional peace but it will not compromise on its national security.

India has chosen a path that brings it to the brinks of destruction, whereas, the role of Pakistan should be taken in positive angle for its efforts to the regional peace, he said.

“In this scenario, Prime Minister [Imran Khan] and the Army Chief [General Qamar Javed Bajwa] has adopted a very clear stance that Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used against anyone and play its strong role for regional peace.”

