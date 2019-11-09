Kartarpur initiative another olive branch, says FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi in an interview said that the Kartarpur corridor was yet another step by Pakistan to eliminate hatred and promote religious harmony, ARY News reported on Saturday.

FM Qureshi in an interview with the British Broadcast Channel (BBC) termed the Kartarpur corridor project another peace offering to India.

He expressed dismay on the effort made prior by Pakistan to promote peace and stability in the region, saying: “Pakistan’s efforts for peace have been shown disregard by India in the past, If India too wishes that the region becomes a harbinger of peace then it should reciprocate Pakistan’s gestures and start off by changing its stance and policy in Kashmir.”

FM Qureshi further stated that Pakistan emphatically rejected the policies and Indian stance on the disputed Kashmiri land and should review it instantly.

Answering a question regarding the pilgrimage fee, FM Qureshi said that the fee being charged from those intending to visit is not to gain monetary benefits, rather it is to recover the cost spent on revamping the site and renovating it, also the money earned from the pilgrims will be spent on maintaining the facility itself.

