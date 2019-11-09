NAROWAL: Sikh pilgrims from India start arriving at the Zero Point for immigration to attend the inauguration of a much-awaited Kartarpur corridor on Saturday (today).

انتظار کی گھڑیاں ختم، پاکستان میں آج نئی تاریخ رقم ہوگی انتظار کی گھڑیاں ختم، پاکستان میں آج نئی تاریخ رقم ہوگی — وزیراعظم عمران خان کرتارپور راہداری کا افتتاح کریں گے — تاریخ میں پہلی بار سکھ یاتری بغیر ویزا پاکستان آرہے ہیں — زیرو لائن پر سکھ یاتریوں کے استقبال کی تیاریاں مکمل#ARYNews #KartarpurCorridor Posted by ARY News on Friday, November 8, 2019

The Corridor is being opened on the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji beginning from Tuesday.

As per details, the first group of Sikh yataris reached border terminal and gone through the immigration process in a peaceful manner. As many as 76 counters for the pilgrims have been made functional by Pakistan for the immigration. The Sikh yataris have reached Gurduwara Kartarpur Sahib.

Abiding by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s pledge, the requirement of passport and fees of $20 have been waived by Pakistan.

The foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor to link Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal district with India’s Gurdaspur district was laid by PM Imran Khan, on Nov 28, 2018.

The step highlights Pakistan’s efforts for promoting religious harmony and peace in the region. The Islamabad’s move to open the Kartarpur Corridor for the facilitation of the Sikh community is being widely appreciated by the Sikh leaders.

Read more: Kartarpur corridor to meet Sikh community’s long-standing request: foreign secretary

The officials of Pakistan and India in a historic event on Oct 24 signed an agreement for opening Kartarpur Corridor.

Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr. Muhammad Faisal and India’s Joint Secretary External Affairs SCL Das signed the agreement on behalf of their respective countries at Kartarpur Zero Point.

In the agreement, Islamabad has kept a service fee of $20 for Sikh pilgrims visiting the Corridor from the Indian side, unchanged. As many as 5,000 Sikh pilgrims can visit Kartarpur daily and Pakistan will consider the possibility of allowing more pilgrims on special occasions.

Comments

comments