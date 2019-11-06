Kartarpur corridor to meet Sikh community’s long-standing request: foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD: Highlighting the historic initiative by Prime Minister Imran Khan to open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on the auspicious occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday said that Pakistan has taken the step to meet the long-standing request of the Sikh community across the world, ARY News reported.

Briefing the diplomatic corps on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Sohail Mahmood said, “Opening of the corridor is in line with the Islamic principles, Pakistan’s policy of promoting inter-faith harmony, and Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of a peaceful neighbourhood.”

According to a statement released from the FO, the secretary underscored that Pakistan will permit 5,000 Indian pilgrims of all faiths without visa, per day, seven days a week, throughout the year, with the provision for additional numbers on special occasions, subject to capacity.

Read More: Special song on Kartarpur corridor released

He added that as a part of series of activities to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the government of Pakistan was issuing a special coin and a commemorative stamp.

The foreign secretary stated that besides the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, pilgrims from India would be coming through Wagah border as well.

He said, “The first phase of the construction of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor project and renovation of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, which has now become the world’s largest Sikh Gurdwara, has been completed in record time.”

The heads of mission and representatives from Islamabad-based diplomatic missions attended the meeting.

Comments

comments