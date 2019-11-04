Special song on Kartarpur corridor released

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday launched the special song on Kartarpur corridor with a message of peace love and religious harmony.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad tonight, Dr. Firdous said, “The opening of Kartarpur Corridor is execution of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of protection and freedom of all minorities.”

The special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on Saturday, Radio Pakistan reported.

She said the release of this song will also send a signal to the world about the true face of Islam, besides giving our image of enlightened and moderate nation.

Earlier on October 22, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that PM Imran will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor project on November 9.

Briefing media about the federal cabinet meeting, the special assistant had said that PM Imran Khan will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor project near Shakargrah-Sialkot on Nov 9 in connection with the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

Dr. Firdous had said the federal cabinet had discussed 14-point agenda in today’s meeting. She had said that PM Imran Khan had directed ministers to focus on ‘ease of living’ for common man.

