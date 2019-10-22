PM Imran to inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor on Nov 9: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that PM Imran will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor project on November 9, ARY News reported.

Briefing media about the federal cabinet meeting, the special assistant said that PM Imran Khan will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor project near Shakargrah-Sialkot on Nov 9 in connection with the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

“Opening of Kartarpur corridor project will promote religious tourism,” she added.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the federal cabinet discussed 14-point agenda in today’s meeting. She said that PM Imran Khan has directed ministers to focus on ‘ease of living’ for common man.

She said the Ministry of Communication has decided to launch Internship program under which 3500 people would be able to get internships, adding that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has launched the ‘Zindagi App’ to create public awareness of narcotics.

“The cabinet has given the approval to appoint Asjad Imtiaz Ali as Indus River System Authority (IRSA) member. Rs5 billion interest-free loans will be provided to people for construction of low-cost houses,” she continued.

The cabinet also discussed the overall political and economic situation of the country. The dire situation in Occupied Kashmir, as well as Indian aggression on the line of control, was also discussed.

The cabinet was briefed on the prices of essential commodities.

