FM Qureshi says no meeting scheduled with Indian counterpart

DUBAI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while denying the media reports said that no meeting has been scheduled with his Indian counterpart during his three-day visit to the UAE, ARY News reported.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is in UAE on a three-day official visit, told the media on Sunday that “there is no meeting in his schedule with Indian foreign minister in UAE.”

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan attaches great importance to its fraternal relations with the United Arab Emirates, adding that his purpose of UAE’s visit is to further strengthen the existing ties between the two countries.

FM Qureshi arrived in the UAE on Saturday where he is expected to hold talks with his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other UAE dignitaries.

He will hold consultations with the UAE’s leadership on all areas of bilateral cooperation including collaboration in trade and investment, job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce and the welfare of the Pakistani Diaspora.

While addressing the Iftar dinner hosted by Pakistan Business Council Dubai in Dubai the other day, FM Qureshi expressed pleasure that Pakistan’s economic diplomacy is yielding positive results despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Good to be in the #UAE and to have met the Pakistan Business Council Dubai for a constructive session on #EconomicDiplomacy. The Pakistani community in the UAE continue to play a positive role across all echelons of business & work with great contributions to the devpt of 🇦🇪 & 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/z7r1eGFD8z — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 17, 2021

Pakistan’s bilateral relations with the UAE are improving day by day, he had said.

