FM Qureshi says no meeting scheduled with Indian counterpart

FM Qureshi meeting Indian foreign minister

DUBAI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while denying the media reports said that no meeting has been scheduled with his Indian counterpart during his three-day visit to the UAE, ARY News reported.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is in UAE on a three-day official visit, told the media on Sunday that “there is no meeting in his schedule with Indian foreign minister in UAE.”

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan attaches great importance to its fraternal relations with the United Arab Emirates, adding that his purpose of UAE’s visit is to further strengthen the existing ties between the two countries.

FM Qureshi arrived in the UAE on Saturday where he is expected to hold talks with his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other UAE dignitaries.

He will hold consultations with the UAE’s leadership on all areas of bilateral cooperation including collaboration in trade and investment, job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce and the welfare of the Pakistani Diaspora.

Read More: Foreign Minister Qureshi arrives in UAE on three-day visit

While addressing the Iftar dinner hosted by Pakistan Business Council Dubai in Dubai the other day, FM Qureshi expressed pleasure that Pakistan’s economic diplomacy is yielding positive results despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pakistan’s bilateral relations with the UAE are improving day by day, he had said.

