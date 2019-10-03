ISLAMABAD: A 12 member delegation of the Afghan Taliban under the leadership of Mullah Baradar reached the Foreign Office of Pakistan today to hold a dialogue with the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

FM Qureshi greeted the guests, the foreign minister on the occasion highlighted the historic significance of the bilateral relations, Afghanistan and Pakistan shared.

He also mentioned how the countries have had their past and future’s interlinked.

“Pakistan has shared the pain of instability in Afghanistan, said FM Qureshi.

“We now have come to the understanding that war is not a solution to any problem, the only way to viable and long-standing peace is dialogue, for which ‘Afghan peace talks’ are incumbent, emphasized Qureshi.

Qureshi also said that the world had now taken cognizance of Pakistan’s stance on the situation in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan has been hosting hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees for the last 4 decades, Pakistan has always tried to broker peace for the sake of Afghanistan and has played it’s part as a trustworthy mediator.”

FM Qureshi expressed the desire for those directly affected by and party to the conflict can come to the table and talk out and resolve matters in an amicable fashion.

Qureshi also expressed hope for consistent and long-lasting peace in the region.

The Afghan delegation appreciated and applauded Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region, they also agreed with the need stability and prosperity in the region.

Afghan delegation also upheld the notion of the Afghan peace talks being restarted.

FM Qureshi in conclusion said that, Pakistan would continue to play a positive role in regional dynamics for stability and peace.

