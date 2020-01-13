FM Qureshi meets Saudi counterpart in an attempt to de-escalate tensions in Gulf region

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday met with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Riyadh as part of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to calm tensions in the Gulf region, ARY News reported.

FM Qureshi has underlined the need to reduce tension in the Gulf region to ensure peace, stability and security.

He said Pakistan would support all efforts for peace and provide all possible facilitation for constructive engagement among parties concerned.

The foreign minister underscored the need for all sides to exercise maximum restraint, avoid taking any further escalatory step, work for defusing tensions, and finding ways for constructive engagement.

He said the issues and disputes should be resolved through diplomatic means peacefully, adding that the situation of region will be dangerous if timely actions are not taken to reduce the tense situation. He also informed his counterpart about his contacts with regional Foreign Ministers on the situation to overcome the tension.

The foreign minister underscored that the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were deep-rooted and multi-faceted and the strategic relationship between the two countries was growing in myriad dimensions.

He highlighted the thrust of his diplomatic outreach as part of Prime Minister’s direction that Pakistan must support all efforts aimed at avoiding conflict and resolving differences and disputes through political and diplomatic means.

Read more: Pakistan committed to play constructive role in de-escalation between US, Iran: FM Qureshi

The Saudi Foreign Minister reaffirmed the strategic importance of Saudi-Pakistan relations and the resolve to deepen mutual cooperation in all fields. In the regional context, the Saudi Foreign Minister welcomed the Foreign Minister’s visit and Pakistan’s support for efforts to defuse tensions, preserve peace and security, and help find a diplomatic way forward. The two sides agreed to remain engaged and consult closely on issues affecting peace and security in the region and beyond.

He also appreciated the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan for his peace efforts to ensure peace and stability in the Gulf.

The foreign minister paid this visit on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. FM Qureshi after holding talks with Saudi and Iranian counterpart has now left for Oman to condole the death of Oman’s Sultan Qaboos.

Comments

comments