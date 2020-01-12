Pakistan committed to play constructive role in de-escalation between US, Iran: FM Qureshi

TEHRAN: As part of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to diffuse tensions in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, current situation in the Middle East, regional security and other issues were came under discussion in the important meeting.

Offering Islamabad’s help for defusing tensions prevailing in the Persian Gulf, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan is committed to play constructive role for peace in the region.

He told the Iranian president that Pakistan will not be part of any move that disrupt peace in the region. The foreign minister maintained that the country’s soil will not be used against any other state.

Speaking on the occasion, the foreign minister underlined the importance of resolution of all outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means.

FM Qureshi thanked the Iranian president for raising voice against the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. He said that Pakistan attacked great importance to its ties with Iran.

Read More: FM Qureshi reaches Iran to defuse Middle East tensions

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had arrived in Tehran as part of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to calm tensions in the Middle East.

He had been warmly received at Mehrabad Airport by Director General of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Seyed Rasoul Mousavi, Charge d’ Affaires of Pakistan embassy in Tehran Syed Fawad Bashir and other officials.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi had visited Imam Reza shrine and made special prayers for the security of Pakistan and the unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah.

Comments

comments