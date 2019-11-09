Web Analytics
FM Qureshi claps back at ‘Modi-fied’ Indian journalist

FM Qureshi, Kartarpur, Modi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday retorted swiftly upon snide inquiries by Indian journalist Burkha Dutt, defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi towing her nationalist line of questioning.

In a tweet, Dutt shared a video in which she claimed that FM Qureshi by “insulting the Indian prime minister.”

Dutt, despite getting a strong rebuke continued her nationalist line of questions, asking, “Why this personal slurs about the [Indian] prime minister?”

Read More: PM Imran Khan To Inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor Today

Qureshi reminded the Indian journalist that he never issued any personal slur but was talking about the Indian prime minister’s attitude.

Dutt adopted the nationalist line of questioning when the foreign minister in the beginning of the video had told the Indian journalist that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bigotry and narrow mindedness destroyed the spirit of Kartarpur.

Read More: Kartarpur, Muslim hearts open to all faiths, ideologies: PM Imran Khan

The Indian journalist went on to say that the foreign minister had insulted the Indian PM, which was strongly rejected by Qureshi. He clarified that he was never insulting the Indian premier.

