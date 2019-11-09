FM Qureshi claps back at ‘Modi-fied’ Indian journalist

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday retorted swiftly upon snide inquiries by Indian journalist Burkha Dutt, defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi towing her nationalist line of questioning.

In a tweet, Dutt shared a video in which she claimed that FM Qureshi by “insulting the Indian prime minister.”

More breaking :After bringing up Kashmir @SMQureshiPTI lashes out personally at PM @narendramodi, when I push to ask why the Kashmir shadow over #Kartarpur. I press ahead to say Kartarpur would not be possible without the cooperation of PM Modi, so why the personal slur. pic.twitter.com/4fb46wSFyi — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) November 8, 2019

Dutt, despite getting a strong rebuke continued her nationalist line of questions, asking, “Why this personal slurs about the [Indian] prime minister?”

Qureshi reminded the Indian journalist that he never issued any personal slur but was talking about the Indian prime minister’s attitude.

Dutt adopted the nationalist line of questioning when the foreign minister in the beginning of the video had told the Indian journalist that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bigotry and narrow mindedness destroyed the spirit of Kartarpur.

The Indian journalist went on to say that the foreign minister had insulted the Indian PM, which was strongly rejected by Qureshi. He clarified that he was never insulting the Indian premier.

