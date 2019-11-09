Kartarpur, Muslim hearts open to all faiths, ideologies: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan congratulated the Sikh community on the momentous occasion of Kartarpur Corridor’s opening, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Prime Minister in a statement said that Muslims have a great understanding of the sanctity and prestige of religious sites and places of worship.

Imran Khan added that Pakistan was opening it’s hearts to the Sikh community and the corridor initiative went beyond the material and physical, rather it was a spiritual bond.

In conclusion prime minister said that the Kartarpur initiative was testament to the fact that Muslims harbor no ill will towards people of other races and religious beliefs, rather understood their love and admiration for their faith and gave them the respect and value they deserve.

Sikh pilgrims from India started arriving at Zero Point for immigration to attend the inauguration of a much-awaited Kartarpur corridor on Saturday (today).

The Corridor is being opened on the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji beginning from Tuesday.

As per details, the first group of Sikh yataris reached border terminal and gone through the immigration process in a peaceful manner. As many as 76 counters for the pilgrims have been made functional by Pakistan for the immigration. The Sikh yataris have reached Gurduwara Kartarpur Sahib.

Abiding by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s pledge, the requirement of passport and fees of $20 have been waived by Pakistan.

