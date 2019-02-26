ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday telephoned Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Dr Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen and expressed displeasure over inviting Indian in its emergency session on Kashmir.

Matters of mutual interest, Indian intrusion, current regional situation, Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and other issues were came under discussion during the telephonic conversation between the two leaders.

Talking to OIC secretary general, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that violation of line of control (LoC) by Indian air force was highly condemnable and added that India was involved in grave human rights violation in occupied Kashmir. ‘In this scenario, the OIC should not have invited Indian in the session,’ said the foreign minister.

He urged the OIC secretary general to condemn the Indian intrusion against Pakistan.

Read more: OIC’s emergency session on Kashmir scheduled today

Earlier, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an emergency session of its Contact Group on Indian-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday upon Pakistan’s request.

“On the request of Islamic Republic of Pakistan a meeting of the Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir … will be held at the OIC General Secretariat” on February 26, said a notice labeled “urgent”.

The notice was sent to members of the contact group by the OIC secretariat in Jeddah earlier this week.

The permanent ambassadors of the OIC’s member states will part take in the meeting on occupied Kashmir, the notification added.

