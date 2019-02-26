OIC’s emergency session on Kashmir scheduled today

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an emergency session of its Contact Group on Indian-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday upon Pakistan’s request.

“On the request of Islamic Republic of Pakistan a meeting of the Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir … will be held at the OIC General Secretariat” on February 26, said a notice labeled “urgent”.

The notice was sent to members of the contact group by the OIC secretariat in Jeddah earlier this week.

The permanent ambassadors of the OIC’s member states will part take in the meeting on occupied Kashmir, the notification added.

There has been a considerable build-up of Indian forces across occupied Kashmir after February 14 Pulwama incident in which over 40 soldiers were killed. Since then, the situation has been highly volatile across the territory.

The constraints were further escalated between the arch-rivals, as earlier today, Indian aircraft intruded the LoC near Muzaffarabad sector, however they scrambled back following timely response from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor informed in a tweet, Indian Air Force violated the LoC and the prompt response from the Pakistan Air Force compelled Indian jets to go back.

He said “facing timely and effective response from the PAF, [Indian jets] released [their] payload in haste while escaping, which fell near Balakot.” However, no casualties or damage was reported during the incident, DG ISPR added.

