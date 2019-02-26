India should realise Pakistan’s armed forces fully alert to thwart any aggression: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said India should realise that Pakistan’s armed forces were fully alert to thwart any aggression, ARY News reported.

“Pakistan is united against India and will respond to any across the border aggression,” Sherry Rehman said commenting on the Indian aircraft’s violation of the Line of Control (LoC) while talking to ARY News.

“Indian incursion across the LoC is strategically ill-advised and tactically pointless. Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force are clearly on alert. Such moves only rachet up tensions in a region already bristling with anger,” she said.

The easy tip of winning Indian election is to declare war against Pakistan, the PPP senator said adding that the neighbouring country was using war obsession as electioneering. She said the Indian government had divided its society into parts.

She said India claimed of inflicting damage on Pakistan, but it could not prove its authenticity.

Sherry Rehman said the India Air Force’s cowardly act was only to blow their own trumpet before Indian masses.

In a tweet, she said it was obvious that Indian PM Narendra Modi’s election wardrums made prospects for talks’ collateral damage.

“Make no mistake: in any hour of Indian aggression Pakistan unites to stand by our brave #PakForces. High time the govt woke up to its responsibilities and called a joint session of parliament to send a clear, powerful message to the world: we don’t want war but we are ready for it,” Sherry Rehman warned India in another tweet.

