FM Qureshi tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, ARY News reported.

The foreign minister, in a Twitter post, said that he underwent the test after feeling a slight fever this afternoon. FM Qureshi maintained that he quarantined himself at his home after his test reports for the virus came out positive.

“I have now tested positive for Covid 19,” he added.

This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for Covid 19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 3, 2020

FM Qureshi said that by the grace of Allah, he feels strong and energetic, adding that he will continue to carry on his duties from home.

The foreign minister urged the people to pray for his early recovery from the disease.

Read More:Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for coronavirus

Earlier on June 11, PML-N president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had tested positive for coronavirus, his lawyer Attaullah Tarar had confirmed.

He, in a statement, called for prayers for early recovery of Shehbaz Sharif who had isolated himself at home.

Comments

comments