FM Qureshi, Punjab governor discuss political matters

ISLAMABAD: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the foreign office, Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

During the meeting, Punjab governor informed FM Qureshi about the ongoing developmental works in South Punjab.

Both leaders also exchanged views on the political and party matters. The Punjab governor congratulated the foreign minister on the successful US visit.

Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government ended Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation in the world and laid the foundation for a new era in Pak-US ties.

Talking to journalists, FM Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the US opened a new chapter of cooperation between the two countries.

He said that the US acknowledged PM Imran’s vision and moved towards a political resolution of the Afghan conflict.

The foreign minister said that over 41 US Congress members became the part of Pakistan’s narrative during the visit. He said, “PM Imran Khan effectively presented Pakistan’s narrative during his meetings with US President Donald Trump at the White House.”

FM Qureshi said that they held dialogues with the US leadership on the basis of equality.

