ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has confirmed that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would represent Pakistan at a signing ceremony of the peace agreement between the United States and Afghan Taliban in Doha on February 29, ARY News reported.

In a Tweet on Friday, the SPAM said that that foreign ministers from seven countries, including Emir of Qatar will also attend the ceremony.

Representatives from 50 countries will also be present in the ceremony, the SAPM added.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan will continue playing its positive role in the promotion of peace and stability in the region.

29 فروری کو طالبان اور دیگر فریقین کے مابین معاہدے پر دستخط کا خیرمقدم کرتے ہیں۔اس موقع پر وزیر خارجہ شاہ محمود قریشی پاکستان کی نمائندگی کریں گے۔معاہدے کی تقریب میں امیر قطر سمیت سات ممالک کے وزراءخارجہ اور پچاس ممالک کے نمائندگان شریک ہوں گے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 28, 2020

She welcomed the deep interest shown by Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the development and investment in Pakistan.

She said the two sides pledged to enhance the existing bilateral cooperation and to work together to promote peace in the region.

Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressing a press conference alongside US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that he would be present at the US-Taliban peace treaty deal signing ceremony in Doha, Qatar.

Qureshi said that the secretary made his way to Pakistan on direct orders of President Trump,

FM Qureshi added a little background to the development and shared the details of the fond meetings held between the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan and US President, Donald Trump.

Qureshi said that both countries had underscored the need for strengthening bilateral ties with emphasis on trade.

