FM Qureshi updates Canadian counterpart on Kashmir situation 

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday telephoned Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland to brief him over the current situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the illegal and unilateral steps, taken by the Indian government to change the status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its demographic structure.

The Foreign Minister underlined that the actions taken by India, entailed grave risk for peace and security in the region and were aimed at bringing a material change to the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister apprised her of the worsening situation of safety and security of the people in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under curfew since 05 August 2019.

The two sides agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi telephoned his Spanish counterpart Josep Borrell and briefed him on the current situation in India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

During the telephonic conversation, the Spanish foreign minister said his country and the European Union would make every effort to ensure peace and stability in South Asia.

Mr Borrell said they are closely monitoring the situation and that any further escalation would have a severe impact on peace and security in the region.

