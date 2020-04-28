ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday visited Emergency Crisis Management Unit, situated at the Foreign Office, ARY News reported.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi was briefed that so far 11,529 Pakistanis have been airlifted while 62,709 stranded countrymen are still waiting to be repatriated.

Speaking on the occasion, the foreign minister said the government is fully aware about the problems being faced by Pakistanis stranded abroad.

All-out efforts are being utilised to bring back stranded from abroad phase wise, he added.

Addressing the Pakistani community in the United States though video link, last week, the foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said besides PIA, the government had also approached Qatar Airline for repatriation of the Pakistanis desiring to return to their homeland.

The session was also attended by Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mahmood and Pakistan’s Ambassador in US Asad Majeed and embassy officers through video link besides a huge number of Pakistani expatriates.

He had said among the challenges faced by Pakistan in the prevailing situation, was also the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis. Though around 10,000 had already been brought back, thousands more were yet in the waiting.

