British HC thanks FM for facilitating repatriation of UK citizens

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Christian Turner has met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi where they discussed regional and global matters including the latest developments of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the United Kingdom (UK) due to coronavirus and show solidarity with the British nation.

The foreign minister lauded the services doctors and paramedical staff around the world for bravely fighting the COVID-19.

The British HC thanked FM Qureshi for facilitating the repatriation of UK citizens from Pakistan. Turner also praised the steps of the Pakistani government for the containing the spread of the virus.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi contacted his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Soreide and urged for making global efforts to fight coronavirus pandemic.

During the telephonic conversation, FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide exchanged views on measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

FM Qureshi apprised FM Soreide regarding the Pakistan’s steps to curb the disease. He said that the government provided a relief package to the needy people worth $8 billion under Ehsaas programme. He added that the pandemic could give unbearable impacts to the weak economies.

The foreign minister also raised voice for the Kashmiris facing atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

He told his Norwegian counterpart that millions of Kashmiris were kept under inhumane curfew by Indian authorities where the innocent people are facing severe shortage of food and medicine. He asked Norway’s government support to pressurise India for ending the curfew in IOJK.

FM Soreide thanked the Pakistani authorities for assisting the Norwegian citizens for returning home amid suspension of flight operations due to coronavirus.

