FM wishes Maleeha Lodhi best as envoy relinquishes from UN charge

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi felicitated Dr Maleeha Lodhi on the completion of her tenure as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, following the latter’s resignation from the post.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Qureshi wrote: “On the completion of her tenure as Pakistan’s Ambassador to UN, I would like to extend my gratitude to Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi.”

On the completion of her tenure as Pakistan's Ambassador to UN, I would like to extend my gratitude to Ambassador @LodhiMaleeha for serving her country with utmost dignity, diligence and honour. Wish her all the very best with her future endeavours. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) October 1, 2019

The foreign minister said that Ambassador Lodhi served the country with “utmost dignity, diligence and honour.” He also wished her the best for future endeavours.

Lodhi, replied to the minister’s tweet, by saying that it was an honour to serve Pakistan and that she will continue to do so. According to the foreign ministry, Munir Akram will replace Lodhi as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

