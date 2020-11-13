Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned on Friday the Indian Chargé d’Affaires to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation Forces along the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported.

Unprovoked violation by occupation forces earlier today resulted in “shahadats of four innocent civilians and serious injuries to twelve others”, the foreign office said in its press statement.

The Indian side was, thus, called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding. It was advised to investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and to maintain peace along.

“Allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions,” the India delegate was urged.

The targeted areas in the most recent ceasefire violations were the numerous sectors that comprise Neelum Valley, Leepa Valley, Jhelum Valley, and Bagh Valley of Pakistan.

This deliberate provocation in utter disregard for human rights and all international obligations, Indian occupation forces targeted civilian-inhabited areas.

The foreign ministry said what India has done violates the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, as well.

The Indian occupation forces have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas, along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), “with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons”, it said.

“This year, India has committed 2737 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 25 shahadats and serious injuries to 218 innocent civilians.”

The foreign office noted the egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and pose a threat to regional peace and security.

“By raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).”

