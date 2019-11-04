FO terms ‘malicious’ Indian media reports a bid to undermine Kartarpur initiative  

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday categorically rejected the baseless reports which appeared in a section of the Indian media, attributed to ‘intelligence sources’, insinuating presence of alleged ‘training camps’ in Narowal near the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal said that unfounded allegations about Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib being used for any purpose other than worship are a deliberate attempt to misrepresent Pakistan’s goodwill gesture, undermine the corridor initiative, and hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs all over the world.

The spokesperson said, “Pakistan’s Kartarpur Spirit is aimed at facilitating Nanak Naamlevas, especially Sikhs, to visit one of their most revered places of worship and promoting inter-faith harmony.”

He said that the content of the media reports in question was part of a malicious propaganda campaign in India that cannot be condemned enough.

Dr. Faisal said, “We have no doubt that such mischievous attempts would be rejected with the contempt that they deserve.”

Earlier on October 22, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that PM Imran will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor project on November 9.

Briefing media about the federal cabinet meeting, the special assistant had said that PM Imran Khan will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor project near Shakargrah-Sialkot on Nov 9 in connection with the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

