FO registers protest with Indian diplomat over ceasefire violation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) on Friday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said one innocent civilian sustained seriously injuries in the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Tatta Pani Sector.

He said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, he said, India has committed 2940 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 27 shahadats and serious injuries to 247 innocent civilians.

Read more: Two soldiers martyred in Indian firing at LoC: ISPR

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

The spokesperson said these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

Comments

comments