ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal’s personal twitter account has been suspended over exposing Indian atrocities and grave human rights violation in occupied Kashmir.

Sources said that Indian government, by using cheap tactics, get blocked the personnel twitter account of Dr Mohammad Faisal over exposing the real face of the so-called world’s biggest democracy and the state terrorism in held Kashmir.

Dr Mohammad Faisal was also using his personnel account to keep the world update about Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case at International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

It is pertinent to mention here that a hacking attempt was also made two days earlier on his twitter account.

The sources said that India had lodged a complaint at the twitter’s regional office in New Delhi against Dr Faisal’s posts on twitter and subsequently his account was suspended by the management.

While Dr Faisal said that his personnel twitter account would be restored soon and he vowed to continue efforts for exposing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, Pakistan on Tuesday in its response into Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had said that it did not engage the Vienna Convention as the India has failed to prove that Jadhav is its national.

As soon the hearing resumed today, Pakistan had submitted a request for the appointment of a new judge as ad hoc judge Tasadduq Hussain Jilani fell ill a day earlier.

