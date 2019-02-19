THE HAGUE: Pakistan on Tuesday will make its submission into the Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The four days hearing of the case will continue till Thursday and the Court is expected to announce its judgement by the summer this year.

The Pakistani delegation is led by the Attorney General, Anwar Mansoor Khan.

The Indian side in its arguments on Monday said that Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav is an innocent businessman and he was entitled to obtain consular access.

India asked the ICJ to order the release of Jadhav. However, it failed to provide evidence in this regard.

Pakistan points to evidence obtained from Commander Jadhav after his arrest, and during the criminal process leading to his conviction as amply demonstrating his activities in fomenting terrorism and engaging in espionage within Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office had said India failed to submit any new statement before the ICJ in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

According to spokesperson Foreign Office, India couldn’t come up with significant justification regarding passport of Jadhav. “India failed to tell the court about arrival of Jadhav into Pakistan and the reason behind it.”

The FO said India even could explain that how Kulbhushan Jadhav managed to get the passport and travel at least 17 times to Delhi.

