ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Saturday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on August 14, ARY News reported.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Dhaundiya Sector of the LoC, three-year-old girl sustained serious injuries.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the working boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons, he added.

The spokesperson said, “This year, India has committed 1961 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 16 shahadats and serious injuries to 160 innocent civilians.”

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the spokesperson underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.”

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

