Fog blankets Punjab, upper Sindh plains, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD: Dense fog prevails in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night hours, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its report on Tuesday.

Light rain and snowfall over mountains is expected at isolated places in upper hilly areas of Khyber Pakhunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan, weather report said.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most areas of the country while very cold in upper areas.

In Punjab dense fog prevails in Lahore, Gujranawala, Gujrat, Narowal, Sargodha, Layyah, Bhakar, Khushab, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Jhang, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur during morning and night hours.

Frost is being observed in Potohar region of Punjab.

Meanwhile, moderate to dense fog prevails in upper Sindh’s districts of Sukkur, Larkana, Rohri, Padidan and Jacobabad during morning and night hours. Thick fog engulfed Dadu district and surrounding areas.

Khairpur Nathan Shah, Mehar and the nearby areas were also blanketed by intense fog.

The fog also affected traffic flow at Indus Highway section from Hyderabad to Larkana. The Motorway Police has advised the drivers to use fog light while driving on Indus Highway.

Cold and dry weather is reported elsewhere in the province.

The minimum temperature in Karachi to remain between 09-11 Celsius, while the Mercury is expected to go down to 08 degree Celsius in the city on the first day of the new year 2020.

The lowest minimum temperature in the country today recorded at Skardu at minus 18°Celsius. The lowest temperature in Bagrote recorded at -11°C, Gupis -9°C, Astore -8°C, Kalat -07°C, Parachinar -05°C, Giglit, Bannu -4°C, Kalam, Rawalakot, Chillas, Chakwal, Quetta and Malamjabba at -03°Celsius.

