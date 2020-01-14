Thick fog continues to disrupt road traffic in parts of Punjab

LAHORE: Dense fog continued to disrupt road traffic in most parts of Punjab on Tuesday night, ARY News reported.

According to the motorway police, Khanewal-Multan motorway has been closed for all kind of traffic owing to thick fog and poor visibility.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities of Punjab including in Bahawalpur, Gojra and Lodhran.

A spokesperson of the motorway police said that the visibility level reduced to 40 metres at the National Highway. He urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and advised the drivers to use fog lights while driving.

Earlier on December 28, at least 14 people had been killed and several others injured in fog related incidents in various areas of Punjab.

A passenger bus upturned near Latifabad in Bahawalnagar that morning leaving seven people dead and 22 others injured. Poor visibility due to fog said to be cause of the traffic mishap.

A dumper had run over a motorcycle near Ladhewala Warraich in Gujranwala, which was resulted in death of three persons on the motorbike.

