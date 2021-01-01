Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Dense fog has badly disrupted flight operations at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the sources, the thick fog has affected the schedule of at least 12 domestic and international flights at the airport. Visibility reduced to just 20 meters around the airport.

As many as six Lahore bound flights were delayed due to the foggy situation at the airport. Meanwhile, one outgoing flight was canceled and six others were delayed, said sources.

Read More: Over 300 passengers stranded at Lahore airport after fog disrupts flight operation

Earlier on December 26, over 300 passengers remained stranded at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore for 24 hours after a Sharjah-bound flight had been cancelled owing to dense fog.

According to details, a flight, PK-185, had to leave for Sharjah from Lahore airport on Friday night but was unable to fly owing to dense fog over the provincial capital of the Punjab province.

The passengers had staged a protest at the airport over the flight delay, demanding authorities to make arrangements for their departure.

